Police: Man in prison facing charges for armed burglary in East Lampeter Township

Manuel Fisher was already in prison for charges unrelated to the burglary.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man who is already in prison, is facing charges for an armed burglary in February.

On the night of February 13, East Lampeter Township Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Harmony Hill Drive for a burglary that had just occurred.

Officers were told that three masked suspects armed with handguns forced their way into a home and entered a bedroom where two juveniles were hiding.

A suspect then allegedly pointed a gun at the victims, smashed their cell phones, and took a Playstation 4.

Police were informed that the suspects then fled through a backdoor.

During their investigation, detectives say they learned Manuel Fisher was one of the suspects.

Fisher, 30, is facing charges for robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and theft.

He was arraigned on the charges yesterday.