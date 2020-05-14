Man in possession of marijuana leads police on chase in Lebanon County

The same vehicle was also involved in a police chase in Manheim Borough last week.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia led them on a chase in Lebanon County after an officer recognized the vehicle from a BOLO notice.

On the evening of May 13, a state trooper saw an orange 1994 Ford Ranger pickup, driven by 27-year-old Dillan Moyer, traveling north on Route 72 in Union Township.

The trooper recognized the truck from a Manheim Borough Police Department BOLO regarding a vehicle pursuit on May 8.

Police say the trooper started to follow Moyer who then began fleeing at high speed and passing vehicles unsafely using the opposite lane.

A police pursuit began as Moyer continued to flee onto Route 443 and then Moonshine Road. Police set up a roadblock on Moonshine Road but Moyer managed to evade it.

At one point, Moyer briefly lost control of the truck and was momentarily disabled in a ditch before starting back up and reversing into a trooper vehicle, police say.

Police were finally able to stop Moyer after performing a PIT maneuver on Route 934 in the area of Boundary Road. The pickup truck crashed into a guard rail, and landed on its roof down an embankment.

Moyer was taken into custody after a short struggle with police.

Police say Moyer admitted to having smoked marijuana and said he fled because he had a pipe and marijuana in the truck.

He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries police say.

Moyer is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and DUI.