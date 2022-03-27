One man taken to the hospital after Harrisburg shooting

There were three reported shootings in Harrisburg on Saturday night.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition after a shooting in Harrisburg on Saturday evening.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the area of 5th and Peffer Streets around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in critical but stable condition, according to Harrisburg officials.

This was the first of three shooting incidents that happened on Saturday night in the city.

Shortly after, around 7 p.m., a vehicle on the 2500 block of Lexington Street was shot but there were no reported injuries, officials said.

Around 11 p.m., multiple shots were fired at another vehicle in the area of Maclay and 2nd Streets. The vehicle and a building nearby were struck and damaged. Officials said no one was injured in this incident.