Police: Man in custody after hours-long standoff in Warwick Township

The standoff started as a domestic fight that escalated, police said. Two people were able to flee the home to call for help.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in police custody today, after a standoff that began Friday evening until early Saturday, police said.

Friday evening, officers responded to the 500 block of Creekside Lane, Lititz, after a domestic fight escalated.

Two people inside the home fled and called 9-1-1.

An armed 56-year-old man inside the home started firing shots when he saw police arrive on the scene, according to police.

He was finally taken into custody around 3:40 a.m. after hours of negotiation with the Lancaster County SERT team. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported.