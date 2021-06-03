x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Crime

Police: Man in custody after hours-long standoff in Warwick Township

The standoff started as a domestic fight that escalated, police said. Two people were able to flee the home to call for help.
Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in police custody today, after a standoff that began Friday evening until early Saturday, police said.

Friday evening, officers responded to the 500 block of Creekside Lane, Lititz, after a domestic fight escalated.

Two people inside the home fled and called 9-1-1.

An armed 56-year-old man inside the home started firing shots when he saw police arrive on the scene, according to police.

He was finally taken into custody around 3:40 a.m. after hours of negotiation with the Lancaster County SERT team. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

The unnamed man is now facing felony charges.

Related Articles