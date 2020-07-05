Police: Man found under the influence with stolen items in his possession

Shore is facing charges including theft from a motor vehicle, loitering, and prowling at night.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is facing multiple charges after he was found under the influence and in possession of items stolen from vehicles, police say.

According to police, on April 1, Max Shore, 19, was found in the area of North Lockwillow Avenue and Ridgeview Drive in Lower Paxton Township and appeared to be under the influence.

Police say Shore was in possession of items and property associated with thefts from vehicles.

With help from the public, police were able to find victims and surveillance footage from residential security cameras.