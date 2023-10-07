Man found guilty of DUI crash that killed woman in York County

Deveja Cooper, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on June 14, 2020.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, the York County District Attorney's Office announced Rahsaun Bush guilty of multiple charges relating to a fatal vehicle crash that claimed the life of his then-girlfriend Deveja Cooper in 2020.

Officials said Bush, 31, was convicted on the charges of murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle, and DUI among others.

On June 14, 2020, Bush was driving northbound on I-83 going at least 124 mph when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed, police say.

Cooper, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.