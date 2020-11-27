Man fatally shot after argument in Lebanon

The man's name will not be released by police until his family members are notified.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A man was fatally shot after an argument at a party in Lebanon County Friday morning, according to police.

Authorities say at 1:55 a.m., they were dispatched to Chapel and Cumberland Streets for a report of gunshots fired and found a 38-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound on Chapel Street, just south of Cumberland Street.

He was taken to a local medical facility for treatment but, died as a result of his injuries.

Officials learned the shooting happened as a result of an argument that occurred at a party on the 700 block of Cumberland Street. Police said a fight then broke out on Chapel Street, which is where the shooting happened.

Police say all people involved know each other and that this was not a random incident.

Authorities are securing video surveillance from the surrounding area.