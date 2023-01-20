Man fakes heart attack in TV-stealing scheme

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of faking a heart attack in order to carry out a theft.
Police say the man, pictured above, was working with another man to steal two Samsung TVs valued at $2,349.98 from BJ's Wholesale Club in Cumberland County.
According to officials, employees at the store told police that around 6 p.m. on Jan. 15, the pictured actor faked a heart attack in a checkout line. His accomplice allegedly took the opportunity to push the stolen merchandise out of the store.
Officers were alerted to the theft on Jan. 16 around 11:45 a.m. They believe the men fled in a pickup truck.
Anyone who recognizes the pictured suspect, or anyone with information about this theft, is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at (717) 975-7575 or submit a tip online.