Man facing multiple charges after 'engaging in sexual activity' with student in York County

Police say Brandon Suchonick met the victim through a social media app and arranged to meet them near their school.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing multiple charges after police say he engaged in sexual activity with a high school student in York County.

Charges against Brandon Allen Suchonick, 37, include statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Police say on Feb. 1, a student was reported missing from the York County School of Technology. That morning, a school resource officer reported seeing the student get off the bus before walking off the school grounds.

Police were contacted to report the missing student.

At around 2:40 p.m., a patrol officer walking on the sidewalk along Pauline Drive spotted the missing student and took them back to the school where they were reunited with their parents and the investigative authorities.

Police say the student recounted meeting Suchonick through a social media app and arranging to meet near the school. He then allegedly took the student to an undisclosed location where they engaged in sexual activity. As the end of the school day approached, Suchonick took the student back and dropped them off near the school so they could take the bus back home.

Through their investigation, police corroborated the story and identified the suspect.