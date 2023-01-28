Man facing multiple charges after DUI crash that sent 3 people to the hospital

Police say a blood sample taken from 20-year-old Spencer Campbell showed a BAC of 0.06% in addition to controlled substances in his system.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lititz man is facing multiple charges after a DUI high-speed crash that sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries on Nov. 24, 2022.

Spencer James Campbell, 20, is being charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, and more.

Police said Campbell was driving on the 3000 block of Kissell Hill Road in the early hours of Nov. 24 when he struck a utility pole, breaking it off, and causing one of his passengers to fly out through the rear window.

Investigators estimate Campbell was going over 108 mph in a 35 mph area at the time of the crash.

Police said all three of his passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At the scene of the crash, Campbell reportedly told an officer he'd lost control of his vehicle while trying to navigate a curve.

