Albright is also being charged for child pornography.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing multiple charges including rape after admitting to a two-year sexual 'relationship' with a teenage girl according to police.

Police say, Anthony Albright Jr., 32, was arrested on Monday for having 'inappropriate sexual contact' with a 15-year-old girl in Highspire.

Albright, of Middletown, admitted to having a sexual relationship with the victim since 2018, according to police.