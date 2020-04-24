Man facing charges for harassing Super 8 staff in two incidents

The man was told by police to leave but he came back later and caused another disturbance.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Fairfield man is facing multiple charges after he caused a disturbance at a Super 8, was told to leave by police, then came back later and caused another disturbance.

On April 17, Joshua Gorsuch, 29, began a physical confrontation with hotel front desk personnel after he was told to leave and he refused, police say.

Gorsuch was not a paying customer according to the hotel.

Police say they cited, released, and advised Gorsuch to leave and not return to the Super 8 property.

Shortly after, police say they received another call from Super 8 regarding Gorsuch returning to the property and causing another disturbance.