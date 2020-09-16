Man facing charges for cigarettes theft in Lancaster County

Alvarez-Rodriguez was stopped by police and taken into custody shortly after fleeing the scene.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a man after a cigarette theft from a convenience store in Manheim Township.

According to police, in the early hours of September 9, Jaime Alvarez-Rodriguez, 36, entered the Turkey Hill store on New Holland Avenue and asked for a $94.30 carton of cigarettes from an employee.

Alvarez-Rodriguez then tried to forcefully grab the carton from the employee and there was a brief struggle as the employee resisted, police say.

According to police, Alvarez-Rodriguez succeeded in taking the carton of cigarettes from the employee and fled the store.

He was stopped by police a short distance away and was taken into custody.

Police say they found the stolen cigarettes, three hypodermic needles, and two glass smoking pipes on Alvarez-Rodriguez during the arrest.