Man facing charges for cigarettes theft in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a man after a cigarette theft from a convenience store in Manheim Township.
According to police, in the early hours of September 9, Jaime Alvarez-Rodriguez, 36, entered the Turkey Hill store on New Holland Avenue and asked for a $94.30 carton of cigarettes from an employee.
Alvarez-Rodriguez then tried to forcefully grab the carton from the employee and there was a brief struggle as the employee resisted, police say.
According to police, Alvarez-Rodriguez succeeded in taking the carton of cigarettes from the employee and fled the store.
He was stopped by police a short distance away and was taken into custody.
Police say they found the stolen cigarettes, three hypodermic needles, and two glass smoking pipes on Alvarez-Rodriguez during the arrest.
He is now facing charges for felony robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, and harassment.