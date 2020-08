Officials say Prieto-Sandoval sexually abused the victim from 2015 to 2019.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man is facing multiple charges including child rape in Pequea Township.

Lisandro Prieto-Sandoval, 35, of Willow Street, was arrested and taken into custody on June 18, after police were made aware of the incidents on June 4.

According to police, the sexual abuse happened between 2015 and 2019 when the victim was less than 12 years old.