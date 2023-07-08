Man facing charges for burglary of a family home in Lancaster County

Police say Martin previously went to the home and asked for money to pay for damages allegedly caused to his motorcycle by a loose horse on the road.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police arrested a man on Wednesday after an investigation into two incidents in Ephrata Township.

Austin J. Martin, 19, of Leola, is facing charges of burglary and theft by deception.

Police say on June 29, Martin knocked on the door of a home on the 1000 block of Frys Road and told the homeowner that his loose horse that was on the roadway had made him crash his motorcycle.

He allegedly asked the man to pay him for the damages.

Police say the homeowner paid Martin $2,500 in cash.

A few days later, on Sunday, July 2, the homeowner found his home had been burglarized and money had been taken while his family was at church.

Police say during their investigation they found out Martin's motorcycle had actually been damaged in a crash on June 26, and his vehicle was seen on surveillance footage near the home at the time of the burglary.

Police say Martin confessed to the burglary while they questioned him and said he had spent the money on lottery tickets.