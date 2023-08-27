x
Man facing charges after attempted stabbing in Franklin County

​The victim told police that Juan Carlos Santiago-Nieves tried to stab him with a knife multiple times and punched him in the head.
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Juan Carlos Santiago-Nieves was arrested on Saturday after assaulting and trying to stab another man.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, stalking, and simple assault.

On Saturday evening, officers were called to the scene of an attempted stabbing behind the 800 block of South Main Street, on the Rail Trail.

The victim told police that Santiago-Nieves tried to stab him with a knife multiple times and punched him in the head.

Police say the victim and his family were able to get away with minor injuries.

Santiago-Nieves was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

