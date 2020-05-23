Police: Man facing charges after striking girlfriend's child with multiple items in Lancaster County

The 6-year-old said Garcia-Costas struck her with his hands, a belt, a cell phone charger cable, and a "taser".

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man is facing charges after he assaulted his girlfriend's child with multiple objects over the course of several weeks.

On May 11, a detective received a referral from Lancaster County Children and Youth about a possible case of child abuse.

Police say the detective and forensic interviewers found that the victim, a 6-year-old child, had been struck on multiple occasions by her mother's boyfriend.

The man was identified by police as 30-year-old Juan Garcia-Costas.

According to the police report, the child said Garcia-Costas struck her with his hands, a belt, a cell phone charging cord, and what she described as a "taser", which police later identified as a hand-held electronic incapacitation device.

The alleged assaults happened for several weeks between March and May 2020 at a home on the 700 block of Almanac Avenue.

Garcia-Costas is facing multiple charges including simple assault, and endangering the welfare of children.