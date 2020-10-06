Man facing charges after DUI crash into Lancaster County home

Berry fled the scene leaving an injured person behind.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man is facing charges after he crashed his vehicle into a home while under the influence and fled the scene leaving an injured person behind.

On June 5, Michael Berry, 22, crashed his vehicle in the area of Snyder Lane in Clay Township.

According to police, Berry was driving at a high speed when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a home on Mollie Drive leaving the resident injured.

Police say Berry fled the scene but returned later and was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Officers requested a blood sample from Berry at a local hospital but he refused to comply, police say.