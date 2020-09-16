Man facing charges after destroying his home, spitting on officer

Police say Hauk has a history of drug use.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Stevens man is facing charges after he destroyed his home and spit on an officer in East Cocalico Township.

On September 9, police were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of East Church Street for a disturbance.

When police arrived at the scene, 55-year-old Timothy Hauck's two roommates told police that Hauk, who has a history of drug use, was naked and destroying their home.

Police say that when officers attempted to have Hauck examined by medical personnel, he became combative and assaulted the officers.

Hauk also spit in the face of one of the officers and continued being combative at Ephrata Hospital where he attempted to spit on more officers and hospital employees, police say.

He was taken into custody after his release from the hospital.