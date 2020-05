Fire officials say the total loss of the bridge was over $1,000,000.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say an Ephrata man is facing multiple charges, including arson, after a bridge fire in April.

On the evening of April 12, officials responded to a fire on the Enola Low-Grade Trail Bridge of Pequea Creek in Conestoga and Matric Townships.

Maxxwell Redman, 20, is accused of the fire, police say.