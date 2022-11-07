Man arrested for exposing himself to 12-year-old girl

Anthony Forry, 33, was arrested after the victim's father allegedly caught him with his hands down her pants.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department arrested a Manchester Township man for allegedly exposing himself to a 12-year-old girl and touching her genitals.

The girl's father told police that he saw Anthony Forry, 33, laying on the girl's bed next to her with his pants down, genitals exposed, and touching her genitals.

Forry lives with the girl and her parents, according to police.

While the victim's mother was at work, her father realized he had not seen her for a long time and went to find her in her room. When he opened the door, he allegedly found Forry with his hands down the girl's pants and his own genitals exposed.

The father allegedly told Forry to get away from his daughter, which he did without incident.

According to police, the girl was not physically hurt, although she was taken to the hospital for an exam and to talk to Children and Youth Services.

Forry was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, one count of corruption of minors and one count of indecent exposure.