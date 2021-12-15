Man escapes sheriff's deputies after they say he nearly hit them with a car

The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Victor Rivera fled from police late Tuesday evening and remains at large.

Officials in Lebanon County are searching for a man who they say resisted arrest, driving a pickup truck at officers.

Reports say while sheriff's deputies attempted to arrest Rivera, he drove a white pickup truck at them, only changing direction and crashing into a building after a deputy fired his gun at Rivera.

After crashing, Rivera drove away, escaping in the pickup.

The District Attorney's office says none of the deputies were injured in the incident.

Officials say Rivera is around 6 feet tall and a medium build and was last seen in a white Ford F-150 with the Pennsylvania License Plate ZSX-3144.