Man denied sentence relief in 2011 extraction, robbery plot at Lancaster barber shop

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man described as the leader of an extortion robbery plot at a Lancaster barber shop in 2011 will not get a new sentence, the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled.

Aaron Robinson, 45, is serving 34 to 68 years in prison for targeting a barber shop owner over a series of days and demanding money, police say.

Robinson and a conspirator abducted a victim at gunpoint and forced him to withdraw funds from a bank account, claiming the victim owed $5,000.

Robinson and a co-defendant were convicted of charges at trial, and officials say that Robinson laughed in court while being sentenced to decades in prison.

In his request for relief, Robinson argued that he did not receive proper notice before his second sentencing hearing that prosecutors would seek a second-strike mandatory sentence.

Recently, the state court ruled that Robinson received notice before his first sentencing hearing, which was ruled as sufficient notice.