HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Harrisburg on Saturday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened at South 18th and Holly Streets just before 5 p.m., police said.

The man was shot several times and was taken to the hospital.

As of Sunday afternoon, there is no update on the man's condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.