Arrest made in connection to homicide of missing Lancaster County man

Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera II, 24, has been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been charged with the murder of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, which occurred on March 13 of this year, according to police.

Through an investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) with the assistance of the York County District Attorney's Office, it was determined that Bermudez-Melendez was killed in York City and his body was transported and discarded in a wooded area along Holtwood Road in Lancaster County.

The cause of Bermudez-Melendez's death was gunshot wounds. He was found at the bottom of an embankment after being reported missing for a week.

Rivera-Rivera allegedly attempted to purchase two firearms on March 19, 2022. A Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) request was conducted and came back as undetermined, so neither firearm was sold.

The check came back as undetermined because of a previous incident Rivera-Rivera II had with Georgia police, where he had been listed as fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Rivera-Rivera II then allegedly indicated that he wasn't under indictment for a felony, which is a violation of the law if false information was provided.