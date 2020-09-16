Man charged with attempted homicide in connection to August 2 shooting in Harrisburg

Siam Yeiser, 28, is also charged with multiple firearms violations, according to Harrisburg Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man charged with attempted murder and other offenses in connection to an August 2 shooting that left one person injured was taken into custody Wednesday, according to Harrisburg Police.

Siam Yeiser, 28, is charged with multiple firearms offenses in addition to the attempted homicide offense, police say.

He allegedly wounded a victim around 1 p.m. on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street, according to police.