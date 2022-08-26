Man charged with aggravated assault following incident with infant

Devine Davis was arrested on one count of aggravated assault (victim less than 13 years old), endangering the welfare of children and possession of marijuana.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department announced the arrest of a man on several charges.

Devine Davis was arrested on one count of aggravated assault (victim less than 13 years old), endangering the welfare of children and possession of marijuana.

According to police, on Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Wynnewood Road for a man seen running through the complex, carrying an infant, and yelling.

As a result of the investigation, Davis was arrested and charged. He was arraigned and bail was denied due to the seriousness of the offenses.