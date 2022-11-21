Man charged after allegedly kidnapping three children

Reports say the children plead with Harris to slow down, and called 911, giving dispatchers updates on their location which led to troopers finding the car.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An Adams County man has been charged with the kidnapping of three children in Gettysburg.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, John Harris, 44, of York Springs, has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly stole a car out of a Walmart parking lot with three children inside.

Police say Harris took the car and children onto US Route 15 northbound lanes toward York County.

Reports say the children plead with Harris to slow down, and called 911, giving dispatchers updates on their location which led to troopers finding the car.

Around Mile Marker 31.9 on US Route 15 in York County, Troopers boxed the vehicle and were able to take Harris into custody without incident.

The three children were unharmed.