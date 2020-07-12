Man charged in Susquehanna Township shooting that injures one

Kevon Purifory, 28, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in a shooting at Walnut Crossing Apartments, police say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 28-year-old Dauphin County man is facing attempted homicide and related charges after a shooting that left one person injured Sunday night in Susquehanna Township, police say.

Kevon Immanuel Purifory is also charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in the incident, which occurred at 9:55 p.m. in the Walnut Crossing apartment complex, Susquehanna Township Police say.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call found the victim and the alleged shooter, who was later identified as Purifory.

There was no word from police on the condition of the victim.