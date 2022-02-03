Three charged following armed home invasion in Franklin County

Cramer has been charged with felony counts of robbery, conspiracy, and simple assault. Wilson and Dieffenbach have both been charged with robbery and conspiracy.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Three people have been charged following an armed home invasion that occurred in Chambersburg on Jan. 30, police say.

The Chambersburg Police Department says they took a report of a home invasion robbery that occurred at 56 South Main Street last Sunday.

William John Cramer is accused of holding the victim at gunpoint while Gregory Cord Wilson, an accomplice, stole money, medication, vehicle keys, and other belongings.

Cramer and Wilson both conspired with Alena Rae Dieffenbach to commit the robbery, police claim.