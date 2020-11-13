Man charged following standoff with police in Upper Allen Township

The man refused to surrender until negotiators stepped in.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested Thursday following a stand-off with police in Cumberland County.

On Thursday morning, police were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Garden Drive in Upper Allen Township for a domestic assault. John Beckey Jr., 36, barricaded himself inside the home and refused to surrender when officers arrived, according to police.

Negotiators from the Cumberland County Special Response Team were able to convince Beckey to surrender peacefully.

Beckey is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. He was taken to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.