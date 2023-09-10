Man arrested after breaking into Lancaster County home, and flooding it

Police say Dylan Getz, 21, clogged a sink in an upstairs bathroom and left the water running, causing the sink to overflow and the water to seep through the floor.

LITITZ, Pa. — A Lititz man is facing charges after police say he broke into a home and caused extensive water damage.

Dylan Louie Getz, 21, is facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

On July 31, police got a burglary report from a resident of a home on East Lockup Lane.

According to police, the suspect clogged a sink in an upstairs bathroom and left the water running, causing the sink to overflow and the water to seep through the floor.

Before leaving the house, he also stuck a garden hose through a window and into the home causing more water damage, police stated.

Police say water damages to the home and things inside exceed $7,000.

Officials did not confirm whether or not anything was taken from the home.

During their investigation, police pointed to Getz as their suspect, who was arrested and later released on bail.