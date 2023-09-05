Man breaks into Carlisle brewery through basement

According to the affidavit, an employee of Molly Pitcher Brewing Company located the suspect, Abdelrahman Musa, in the basement using a drywall saw.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Carlisle are investigating a reported break-in that occurred on August 31 at Molly Pitcher Brewing Company.

An employee of the brewery went to the business at 9:15 a.m., which is located on the 100 block of West High Street in Carlisle Borough, after being notified by their alarm company of an active alarm activation.

According to police, upon arrival, the employee discovered the suspect, Abdelrahman Musa, standing in a corner in the back of the basement, using a drywall saw to cut at an unknown object. This prompted the employee to leave the brewery and call the police.

Officers apprehended Musa at the scene and discovered that he was wearing a Molly Pitcher Brewing Company hooded sweatshirt, which was obtained from the brewery's basement, according to an affidavit.

It was additionally noted by police that Musa had received prior trespass warnings by law enforcement for being on the business's property.