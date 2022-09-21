Perry County man charged with attempted murder after choking victim

Kyle Garside, 25, allegedly told the 61-year-old victim that he was going to kill him and then began choking him.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Police charged a Perry County man with attempted murder on Tuesday after police say he threatened to kill and choked the victim.

Pennsylvania State Police allege that just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 20, they responded to reports of a domestic incident on South Market Street in Liverpool, Perry County.

At the scene, police spoke with 25-year-old Kyle Garside. Garside allegedly told police he told the 61-year-old victim he would kill him, and then began choking him.

Garside reportedly told police that the older man begged him to stop, but he only stopped when a friend pulled him off the victim.

Police subsequently arrested Garside. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, strangulation, simple assault, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.