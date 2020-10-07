x
Man facing charges after allegedly assaulting pregnant girlfriend in Lancaster County

Charles Reedy III, 34, is facing strangulation and aggravated assault, among other related charges, after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend and her friend.

Charles Reedy III, 34, is facing strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, and possession of methamphetamine for his role in the incident.

On July 9, police say they responded to the Black Horse Lodge & Suites in the 2100 block of North Reading Road in East Cocalico Township around 6:30 p.m. for a reported assault.

Reedy allegedly punched his pregnant girlfriend multiple times in the abdomen, choked her by the throat, bit her ear, and threw her across the room by her hair, police say. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Authorities said that a friend attempted to intervene, and suffered a cut and bite wound to her hand.

When police took Reedy into custody, a small amount of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in his possession.

Reedy was taken to Lancaster County Prison to await arraignment.  