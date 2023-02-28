Police charged Pennsylvania man for stealing catalytic converters in Maryland

Montgomery County police have arrested a man they say is responsible for stealing two catalytic converters.

BETHESDA, Md. — A Pennsylvania man is facing theft and destruction of property charges, after being accused of stealing two catalytic converters from cars in Bethesda, Maryland, police said.

Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to Montrose Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland, for a report of a theft of vehicle parts around 6:33 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

While responding to the location, officers saw a dark blue Volkswagen Touareg heading north on Tuckerman Lane. The Volkswagen matched the description that was put out for the suspect's vehicle, according to police.

Officers followed the Volkswagen and pulled the driver over at the intersection of Tuckerman Lane and Rockville Pike. When officers searched the Volkswagen, they found evidence they say connected 23-year-old Thomas Tabbs of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to the thefts.

Tabbs had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Montgomery County. He was taken into police custody and brought to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Through the course of the investigation, officers recovered additional evidence connecting Tabbs as the suspect who stole the catalytic converters, officials said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Tabbs, charging him with theft, malicious destruction of property, possession of burglary tools, and rogue and vagabond.