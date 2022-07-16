Man arrested for rape of minor in Perry County; Police say there could be other victims

Police say Nathan Peschell met the victim through work and ministering and used social media and a cell phone to solicit sexual acts from the victim.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A 40-year-old Enola man has been arrested for rape and other sexual crimes against a minor in Perry County and police believe there could be other victims who haven't come forward yet.

On Thursday, state police arrested Nathan Joseph Peschell who is facing multiple charges including rape, corruption of minors, and indecent assault according to court documents.

Police say Peschell met the victim through work and ministering and used social media and a cell phone to solicit sexual acts from the victim and another unknown male.

State police believe there could be other victims who had contact with Peschell in person and via social media.

Other victims or anyone with information is asked to call Criminal Investigator Trooper Kaczor at 717-334-8111.