Harrisburg man arrested after baby found with fentanyl and heroin packet in mouth

U.S. Marshals arrested Tyler Norman on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after a 7-month-old was found with a heroin and fentanyl packet in their mouth.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — United States Marshals arrested a Harrisburg man after police found a packet of heroin and fentanyl in a baby's mouth late last month.

Marshals arrested Tyler Norman, 26, nearly two weeks after Harrisburg police officers had to administer overdose reversal drugs to his girlfriend's child.

On Sept. 23, Harrisburg police officers were called to 2nd and Market Street for reports of an unresponsive 7-month-old child. When they arrived, officers found a packet of what was later confirmed to be a mix of heroin and fentanyl in the child's mouth.

Marshals said officers were able to administer two doses of naloxone and transported the baby to UPMC Harrisburg. The baby has survived.

The child's mother and Norman's girlfriend, Khelsea Frick, was arrested for endangering a child and several drug offenses, according to police.

Afterward, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Norman with the same charges.

At around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Marshals arrested Norman on the 100 block of Sylvan Terrace in Harrisburg.