Man arrested for murder at Harrisburg hotel

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Berks County man was reportedly arrested early Friday morning for murder.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to a Hilton Hotel at 3:10 a.m. on Aug. 4 for a report of a dead body.

At the scene, officers reportedly spoke with Travis Collins, 32, from Kempton, who told officers that he had an altercation with an adult woman in the hotel room and that she was now dead.

Officers located the dead victim and an investigation was launched.

Collins was transported to the Harrisburg Police Department and has been charged with one count of murder in relation to his alleged involvement in the incident. According to online court documents, he is being held at Dauphin County Prison with bail denied.