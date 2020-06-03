Man arrested in Northumberland County for 2019 Carlisle church burglary

Seigler was found trying to hide in a Shamokin home on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man wanted for a 2019 burglary in Carlisle, was found and arrested on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Jimmy Seigler Jr., 49, was identified by police as the suspect responsible for the burglary and criminal mischief of the First Presbyterian Church on North Hanover Street in August of 2019.

According to authorities, Seigler was identified as the suspect by the Cumberland County forensic laboratory.

Police say Seigler was also wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office for a bench warrant.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was asked to assist in the location and apprehension of Seigler who was believed to be living in the Shamokin, Northumberland County, area.

Seigler was located and arrested on March 3, inside a home in Shamokin where he was trying to hide, police say.