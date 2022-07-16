Man arrested and charged for fatally shooting 16-year-old, injuring man at the Maryland fire department carnival

The Hollywood VFD Carnival scheduled for July 16 and July 17 has been canceled following the shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead and another man injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s carnival on Friday evening that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a man, according to officials.

In a news release, St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Devron Ny’Quez Murray, 19, of Lexington Park, who was already in custody, is also facing charges of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

Sheriff deputies and emergency personnel were already in attendance before shots were heard around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the carnival, which was held at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood.

When deputies arrived at the scene to investigate, they found 16-year-old Syncere Kovey Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, where he later died from his injuries.

In the same area, deputies said they found another man struck by a bullet in the leg. He was taken to an area trauma center. His condition remains unknown at this time.

In a video posted on Tiktok, a man attending carnival can be heard yelling that shots were fired and attendees should take shelter.

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County expressed his support and condolences early Saturday morning.

"The Commissioners of St. Mary's County wish to extend their sincere condolences to the victims, families, and witnesses of Friday night's shooting at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival. "To the victims' families, we express our sorrow and promise to stand with you in the coming days. To those who were at the carnival and witnessed the terrible events, our hearts go out to you. We will pray for comfort for you and our entire community this time. We will also stand with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and all law enforcement members to ensure full justice is brought to bear. This is a difficult time, and we know there will be more difficult days ahead; as a community, we will navigate through this with compassion and determination," Commissioner President Randy Guy said.

According to police, with the help of the numerous witnesses, Murray was located in a matter of minutes at the Birdie's gas station in Hollywood along with a 9mm handgun.

He is prohibited from possessing a handgun because of his age.

A preliminary investigation revealed that this shooting wasn't random and stemmed from an ongoing dispute between "two known rival groups of young offenders," deputies said in a news release.

Lawrence Chase recorded the immediate aftermath of the shooting and helped people scurry to safety.

“I hear about seven shots go off, and I knew right away I said well that's a pistol. I just felt like look, if I can save somebody's life I'm good. I mean, I feel like I'm right with God,” he said.

Chase said prior to the shooting, the carnival was winding down for the night.

“The night was going so peaceful! It’s like man, ain't nothing happened, no fight.! So, it's crazy how things go on and all sudden, right after that, and hearing gunshots,” Chase said.

Chase said now multiple families are ruined, “You just brandish the gun, your life is ruined. It is no good outcome, it's nothing positive that comes out of it. It’s only negative and they don't think that far ahead of time,” Chase said.

The investigation is ongoing by St. Mary's County Sherriff's office. If anyone has information regarding the incident, is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 301-475-80008.