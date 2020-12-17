Arrest made in connection with Swatara Township homicide

Tristan Nicholson, 35, was arrested in York County and taken to Dauphin County Central Booking pending arrignment on criminal homicide charges

Police make an arrest in connection to the homicide of a Swatara Township woman on Wednesday.

Tristan Nicholson, 35, is at Dauphin County Central Booking awaiting arraignment on Criminal Homicide charges.

Swatara Township Police say they were called to the first block of South Harrisburg Street at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived to find a deceased woman on the floor of her apartment.

Through investigation, police and investigators from the Dauphin County District Attorney's office were able to determine that Tristan Nicholson was responsible for the woman's death.