Man arrested for false imprisonment in Highspire

The suspect, Norbell Lynch, allegedly held a woman he met on a dating app in his apartment on the 300 block of Second Street.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Highspire police arrested a man for false imprisonment after he allegedly held a woman he met on a dating app in his apartment on the 300 block of Second Street on Tuesday night.

The suspect, Norbell Lynch, was taken to the Dauphin County Booking Center and will face a hearing.

Lynch met the victim on a dating website called TAGGED, according to the Highspire Borough Police Department. The two spoke for a few weeks in March before scheduling a face-to-face meeting at Lynch's apartment.

According to police, once the woman arrived at his apartment, "things changed dramatically and very quickly."

The woman told police that Lynch began acting hostile towards her and blocked her from leaving his apartment after she asked to leave. Officials say Lynch ripped his stove out of the wall to help himself further block the entrance.

The woman then "used a ploy to get the male into the bedroom" and ran out of the apartment once he left the doorway, according to police. Lynch chased after her when she drove away.

The woman met up with police during her escape. The Highspire Borough Police Department said, at this time, they were responding to several 911 calls from concerned residents near Second Street who heard the woman screaming for help. The calls starting coming in at 10:41 p.m.