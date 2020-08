Police discovered Hale had also been arrested in two other counties for the same crime.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they arrested a man for multiple thefts at a grocery store in Upper Allen Township.

Erick Hale, 45, of Mechanicsburg is accused of using a reduced price barcode to buy more expensive merchandise during three visits to a grocery store.

Police say he stole approximately $550 during these thefts.