Police: Man arrested following Harrisburg assault, fleeing with children

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and fleeing with two children.

Keion Griffin was charged with interference with custody of children, concealment of the whereabouts of children, strangulation, burglary, resisting arrest and possessing a prohibited firearm.

On Nov. 28, a female assault victim approached Harrisburg police, according to reports.

The victim told police that she had been involved in a domestic assault incident where Griffin had fled with her two children.

Harrisburg police conducted a search for Griffin and the two children, ages three and one, and located the children in an apartment on Hale Avenue.

The children were safely removed from the apartment and another search was conducted. Griffin was allegedly found inside, hiding in a closet, and was taken into custody after fighting with officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Officers later located a concealed pistol inside the apartment, according to police reports.

Griffin was wanted by the U.S. Marshals at the time of the incident.