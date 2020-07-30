Man arrested following CVS robbery in York County

Police say Tayman cut his hair to change his appearance after the robbery.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they have taken a man into custody for the robbery of a pharmacy in Manchester Township.

On Wednesday morning, police were dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy on North George Street for a reported robbery.

Through their investigation, police found that a man entered the pharmacy area and gave the employees a note demanding controlled substances. An employee gave the suspect two bottles of the drugs, then the suspect fled on foot, police say.

According to police no weapons were displayed during the robbery.

The suspect was described to police as a white man, wearing a green Under Armour sweatshirt, black shorts, sunglasses, and dark colored shoes.

Officers located a man matching the description of the suspect shortly after in a motel.

Police say Justin Tayman, 29, had changed his clothes and cut his hair in an attempt to change his appearance.

A search warrant of Tayman's room at the motel resulted in the recovery of the controlled substances and the clothing he was wearing during the robbery.