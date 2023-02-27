Man arrested for diesel theft across multiple Sheetz locations in Lancaster County

According to Susquehanna Regional Police, officers arrested Handy Rodriguez and charged him with two counts of access device fraud.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested in connection to several reports of stolen diesel fuel across numerous Sheetz in Lancaster County.

Several victims reported their credit cards showing purchases of over $300 in diesel fuel at Sheetz gas stations.

Rodriguez was taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment and was released after posting bail.