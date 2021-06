A routine traffic stop led to the supposed discovery of nearly 30 bricks of heroin and eight grams of fentanyl.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Woodbridge, New Jersey man was arrested last week in Dauphin County after a routine traffic stop led to the supposed discovery of nearly 30 bricks of heroin and eight grams of fentanyl.

State police pulled over Altamir Baldwin, 28, on Interstate 81 on May 27, where after searching the vehicle, the drugs were allegedly found in the glove compartment and on Baldwin's person.