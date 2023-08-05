Man arrested for crimes against a child in Lancaster County

Police say Mark Campbell is also being investigated by two Maryland police departments for sex offenses involving the same victim.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington Boro man has been arrested and is facing charges of sexual crimes against a child.

Mark A. Campbell, 47, was arrested following an investigation into the sexual assault of a girl over the course of seven years.

Police say Campbell sexually assaulted the victim from the ages of 6 to 13.

He is facing multiple charges including unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault without consent of a minor under the age of 13, and corruption of minors.