Police: Lancaster County man arrested in connection to 5 convenience store robberies

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a string of convenience store robberies in Berks, Lebanon, and Lancaster counties over the past two months.

The suspect, now identified as Hezekiah Gingerich, 18, of Narvon, Pennsylvania, was apprehended after police were dispatched to a robbery at a Turkey Hill in Brecknock Township.

According to an affidavit, Brecknock Township police were dispatched two minutes after the suspect robbed the place for a second time.

Brecknock Township Officer Michael Martin had the description of the actor and his vehicle broadcasted to Berks County and Lancaster County police units, according to a recent news release.

The East Cocalico Police Department stopped a vehicle that matched the description, police say. The man driving the vehicle also had on the same outfit that was worn during the previous robberies, according to police. This was a black fedora, sunglasses, and he was armed with a handgun.

Cumru Township police helped secure the scene, and also helped arrest the suspect.

The affidavit also states that in transit to custody, Gingerich told Officer Martin on his own accord, "I am only doing this because I need a little extra money."

Gingerich was detained, and admitted to the five separate robberies, four of which occurred at Turkey Hill gas stations. The other incident happened at a Dollar General in Lebanon County, which he confirmed as well.

He also confessed to robbing the gas station in Brecknock Township at gunpoint on two occasions.